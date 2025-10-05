Bengaluru’s Akshayanagar covered in thick, black smoke after plastic godown catches fire: Report

A major fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Akshayanagar, Begur area in Bengaluru on Sunday, sending plumes of dense smoke across the area and triggering panic among residents. Bengaluru's emergency services responded swiftly and contained the fire, but the incident highlights safety concerns in unregulated scrap storage facilities in densely populated areas. (Aarush Khullar/X)

The blaze, which originated in a godown filled with discarded plastic and scrap material, rapidly intensified, with thick black smoke quickly engulfing nearby streets and homes, said a report by News18 Kannada. The cause of the fire has yet to be officially confirmed, though some reports point to an accidental origin, such as a possible gas cylinder leak.

Shocked by the sudden burst of smoke and flames, locals rushed out of their homes and alerted emergency services. Within minutes, three fire tenders arrived at the scene, with fire crews launching a full-scale operation to contain the flames.

Police personnel from the Begur station were also deployed to manage the crowd and redirect traffic away from the danger zone. As a precaution, residents in the immediate vicinity were advised to temporarily vacate their homes, especially those experiencing respiratory discomfort due to the smoke.

The fire was eventually brought under control, and no injuries have been reported so far. However, the warehouse suffered extensive damage, and officials said a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze, as per the report.

Residents posted dramatic visuals of the fire and dense black smoke on social media platform X, with videos capturing loud explosions as the blaze intensified.

“Fire in Bengaluru about an hour ago close to Nice road….Fire seems to be in control now after fire control authorities intervened,” a resident wrote.