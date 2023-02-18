Sadhguru Sannidhi near Bengaluru hosts first Mahashivatari after inauguration

The Isha Foundation is all set to host its first Mahashivaratri event at newly inaugurated Sadhguru Sannidhi at Chikkaballapur of Karnataka. As Saturday is celebrated as Mahashivaratri, the management of Isha Foundation lined up multiple processions during the holy night.

Many devotees have participated in the Deepaarpanam during the day (offering of earthen lamps) at the newly inaugurated spiritual center which also has a 112 feet Adi Yogi statue, the replica of Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga Center. However, the founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, is going to be present at Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd is expected to show up at Coimbatore tonight as many events including a midnight meditation is scheduled. The overnight spiritual event, which is popular among the followers of Sadhguru aka Jaggi Vasudev, is planned in a grand manner. The cultural events such as dance performances and music are also included in the overnight schedule. The midnight mediation hosted by Sadhguru will begin at 10 pm and continue till the mid night. The event will conclude at 5.45 am tomorrow.

The Isha Foundation also announced that the event will be live streamed online and even telecasted on TV channels.

In January, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a 112-foot-tall Adi Yogi statue in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur, which is roughly 60 kilometers from Bengaluru.

