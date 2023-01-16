112-foot tall Adi Yogi statue unveiled in Karnataka. Details here

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a 112-foot tall Adi Yogi statue in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur, which is roughly 60 kilometers from Bengaluru, on Sunday evening. The Adi Yogi statue in Chikkaballapura is a replica of a popular statue at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore and Chief Minister Bommai said he was happy about the statue's inauguration in Karnataka.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Basavaraj Bommai said, “Adiyogi will inspire people for a very long time and I am happy that the iconic statue is now in Karnataka. I have seen the Adi Yogi statue in Coimbatore and people can feel the spiritual vibes and experience positivity there.” He also lauded Isha Foundation’s head Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, for bringing this statue to the state.

Sadhguru took to social media and wrote, “Delighted that the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai, himself an ardent devotee of Shiva, joined us in the unveiling of #Adiyogi- the Source of Yoga- in #Bengaluru. A privilege to have his presence & participation in the celebrations. (sic)"

During the inaugural event, popular Karnataka folk dance forms Kamsale and Dollu Kunitha were performed. Theyyam, a fire dance offered as worship by artists from Kerala, and a light and sound show were also presented to the people who attended the inaugural event.

On Friday, the Karnataka High Court had ordered a status quo on the construction activities at the site where the Adi Yogi statue was unveiled. The court also stressed that no trees should be cut for the event as they are not allowed to go ahead with construction activities.

