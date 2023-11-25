Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated a new state-of-the-art safe city command and control center at Bengaluru’s police commissioner’s office. The CM said that the command and control center will enhance the safety standards in the tech capital and tackle crime more effectively.

Safe city command center inaugurated in Bengaluru. 5 things to know

Five things to know about safe city command and control center

The command center is built with the cost of approx ₹ 660 crores under Nirbhaya Yojana. While the central government contributed 60 per cent of the project cost, the state government spent another 40 per cent on it.

2. According to CM Siddaramaiah, Bengaluru is the first city in the country to have a safety command and control center that is fully operational, and it is expected to increase the safety standards, especially for women.

3. A total of 7,500 CCTV cameras that are installed across Bengaluru can be monitored from the command and control center. It can alert all Hoysala police vehicles which are enabled with high end features and can reach the spot in just seven minutes.

4. The command center is functional round the clock and the chief minister himself attended a call on Friday where a woman complained about a robbery in Banaswadi.

5. The command center has a database of over 30,000 registered criminals which will help the police to identify the criminal history of every habitual offender.

While speaking after inaugurating the safe city command centre, set up at the Bengaluru city police Commissioner's office, CM Siddaramaiah said that it will be meaningful when these facilities reach people. The outcome should be on expected lines, the CM said.

