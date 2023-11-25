Bengaluru's Namma Kambala: Roads to avoid for next two days

The most awaited two- day Kambala, the buffalo race event is set to begin today in Bengaluru’s palace grounds and more than three lakh people are expected to show up in the event. The organisers have sent invitations to many celebrities and high-profile candidates to be part of the event and Bengaluru traffic alerted the commuters with traffic restrictions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s short visit to the HAL is also scheduled on Saturday. Bengaluru's Namma Kambala: Here are the roads to avoid for next two days

Here are the roads to avoid in Bengaluru today.

Palace Road: From Mysore Bank Circle to Vasanthanagara Underpass.

M.V.Jayaram Road: From B.D.A Junction Palace Road to Chakravarthy Layout to Vasanthanagara Underpass to Old Udaya T.V. Junction. (Both Directions)

Bellary Road: From Mekhri Circle to L.R.D.E. Junction.

Cunningham Road: From Balekundri Junction to Le Meridien Underpass.

Millers Road:- From Old Udaya T.V. Junction to L.R.D.E. Junction.

Jayamahal Road:- Jayamahal Road including surrounding roads of Bengaluru

The parking is restricted in following roads

Palace Road, Jayamahal road, M.V. Jayaram road, C.V.Raman road, Vasanth Nagar road, Bellary road, Taralabalu road, Ramana Maharshi road, Nandidurga road, Mt. Carmel college road.

The movement of heavy vehicles will also be prohibited in the morning and evening hours to avoid congestion in the central part of the city. The Karnataka Karnataka government has made all arrangements to make Bengaluru’s first Namma Kambala event a grand success.

Meanwhile, in an announcement, the Bengaluru Airport team said, “Due to VIP movement and events in the city on November 24th, 25th and 26th, 2023, we are anticipating heavy traffic flow from Bengaluru city to BLR Airport. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to allow sufficient time to reach the Airport.”

The management also stressed that the passengers must keep an eye on alerts by their airlines. The two-day event will be attended by many Bollywood and Sandalwood celebrities.