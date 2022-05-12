Saffron flag hoisted on mosque in Belagavi, FIR lodged: Police
A case of defiling a place of worship was registered on Wednesday against unknown persons for hoisting a saffron flag on a mosque in Belagavi district, about 500 km from Bengaluru.
“A case is registered and an FIR is done against unknown accused. We are working on it (case) and have not found anyone (of the accused),” said Laxman Nimbargi, the superintendent of police, Belagavi rural district.
The case comes after unknown miscreants hoisted a saffron flag on Sattagi Maddi Mosque in Ghataprabha village of Mudalgi taluk, threatening to flare up communal tensions in the border district and in other parts of Karnataka that has seen a series of communally provocative incidents in the recent past.
According to reports, people from both Hindu and Muslim communities came together and tried to diffuse the situation. The flag was hoisted on early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Radical right-wing groups have been accused of provoking people from the majority community to continue its campaign to target the Muslims, their life and livelihoods in the recent past.
Right-wing groups have threatened to take the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government to court for not following the Supreme Court order on loudspeakers used in religious places. Most of this outrage from right-wing groups have been targeted at the azan or prayers by Muslims, threatening to counter it by playing Hindu devotional songs in front of mosques across the state.
The Bommai-led government on Tuesday issued guidelines for use of loudspeakers and directed all those who wish to continue using them have to get requisite permissions within the next 15 days.
“There is no provision to use loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am,” Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka’s minister for home affairs, said on Wednesday. “Anyone who violates the order, the concerned officials will remove these loudspeakers. No one is excluded from this (rule). There law has been made to ensure there will be no discrimination between churches, mosques and temples. The action to remove any device that causes sound pollution without permission will commence across the state,” he said.
The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a circular on the enforcement of the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, HT reported on Tuesday. In the circular, the government has mandated that all existing users of loudspeakers should attain a written permission within 15 days.
“All existing users of loud speakers/ public address system and sound producing instruments shall obtain written permission from the Designated Authority within 15 days,” the circular stated.
“Those who do not obtain permission, should voluntarily remove loud speakers / public address system and sound producing instruments or else the same shall be removed by the Designated authority within 15 days from the deadline given,” it added.
HT on Wednesday also reported that 108 noise level metres have been given to the Bengaluru police by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to measure any sound pollution across India’s IT capital. Police have sought more such devices from the KSPCB to measure, monitor and implement the state government guidelines on loudspeakers across Karnataka.
-
Panthic gathering: Moderate, radical Akalis put up united front for release of Sikh prisoners
In a rare development in the recent history of Sikh politics, moderate and radical Akalis joined hands on Wednesday to fight for the release of Sikh prisoners serving life imprisonment in various terror cases. Former Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Baljit Singh Daduwal was also present in the meeting. The leaders, who support different ideologies and are usually seen opposing Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, put up a united front during the meeting.
-
BBMP election likely to serve as key to gauge urban voter sentiment
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's civic body elections, if held, presents the Bharatiya Janata Party with an opportunity to win the support of the biggest urban population in the state and a chance to increase its tally in the 2023 assembly elections, according to multiple people aware of the developments. The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) managed to get two seats.
-
Power theft in Ludhiana: 39 violators nabbed, ₹13.8 lakh collected in fine
The enforcement wing of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Wednesday nabbed 39 power pilferers and collected around ₹13.8 lakh in fine from them during raids conducted in Sahnewal and Unit No.3, Focal Point. Seven enforcement squads, accompanied by local police teams, raided residential areas including Tibba village, Natt, Saani, Nandpur and Dharod.
-
Ranas to perform maha aarti in Delhi on the day of Uddhav’s Mumbai rally
Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Wednesday announced that they would hold maha aarti and chant Hanuman Chalisa at an old Hanuman temple in Delhi on May 14, the day Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to address a public rally in Mumbai. The MP said she was shocked to see the way the delegation of Shiv Sena enquired about her health at Lilavati Hospital.
-
Heroin worth ₹434 crore seized at Delhi airport, raids in Punjab and Haryana
New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Wednesday said it has seized 62kg of heroin worth ₹434 crore through a consignment that arrived at the air cargo complex of the India Gandhi International airport. A DRI official said the consignment was intercepted based on a tip-off, adding that the importer of the consignment was apprehended while some other suspects are currently being interrogated. Last year, over 3,300kg of heroin was seized by DRI.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics