Sanjay Raut's China statement 'unacceptable', says Karnataka home minister amid

Amid the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, home minister Araga Jnanendra slammed Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday for his statement that they would “enter Karnataka like China entered the country” and called it “unacceptable”.

“Statement coming from such a leader is unacceptable. Law and order situation shouldn’t be disturbed. The central government also wants peace and he shouldn’t give such a statement,” Jnanendra said.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) group MP Raut triggered a controversy on Wednesday, by saying, “Like China has entered, we will enter (Karnataka). We don’t need anyone’s permission.”

Raut’s comment was a reference to China’s border aggression in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang earlier this month, which has triggered a row in Parliament with the opposition.

“We want to solve it through a discussion but Karnataka CM is igniting a fire. There is a weak government in Maharashtra and it is not taking any stand on it,” Raut said.

“Over 100 people have died due to the border issue, and if the chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis don’t take a stand, people like Basavraj Bommai will exaggerate things and speak,” Raut further said.

Raut was responding to reports of Karnataka government gearing up to pass a resolution on the border issue with Maharashtra. The legislature reiterated the state’s stand that the issue is a settled one, and not an inch of land will be given to the neighbouring Maharashtra.

The resolution, suggested by Bommai and agreed to by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah , came days after Union home minister Amit Shah announced a committee with three ministers each from the two neighbouring states to prevent any escalation of the fractious 56-year-old dispute.

The resolution, likely to be passed on Thursday, is expected to be sent to the Maharashtra government, as well as the Centre and the Supreme Court.