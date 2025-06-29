‘Jarkiholi will replace DK Shivakumar as Karnataka Cong president’: Minister fuels rumours of rift - Report

Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Saturday said that Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi may succeed DK Shivakumar as the new president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), causing a stir in political circles, The Times of India reported. Karnataka minister KN Rajanna.(ANI)

A leadership change is inevitable, though the exact timing remains unclear, Rajanna said. Jarkiholi could take over as the head of the state Congress unit. His appointment is a possibility, but the final decision will unfold in time, he added, as quoted in the publication.

The ministers’ remarks come at a time when rumours of a discontent is brewing within the ruling Congress party in Karnataka, as several lawmakers have begun voicing criticism of their own government's performance.

The minister also spoke to news agency ANI and said, "Many people wish to become the chief minister. They are also wishing to change up leadership in the government. Likewise, many people are trying to become the president of the Congress party. Many people have their agendas. All those agendas will be coming into force, and those will take shape after September."

“As far as Karnataka and national politics are concerned, there will be a lot of political changes expected after September. But, we people in Karnataka think of only this chief ministership, the presidency and the cabinet reshuffle. But at the national level, it is also evident that those who are 75 years of age are not entitled to hold public office. That is the dictum that is the policy of the BJP and the RSS. In accordance with that policy, there may be a new prime minister of India. That is also a major political event that is expected after September. In the Karnataka Congress party and the government, there is also a demand for a reshuffle first, so many people are aspiring to become ministers,” he added.

Amidst these statements, CM Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra, among other party leaders, have dismissed speculations of a leaderhsip change and denied a rift within the party.