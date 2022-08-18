Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / WATCH: Senior cop chills with locals (speaks Sanskrit) in Karnataka's Shivamogga

WATCH: Senior cop chills with locals (speaks Sanskrit) in Karnataka's Shivamogga

bengaluru news
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 05:15 PM IST
Mattur village in Shivamogga district is known as the Sanskrit village of India where the primary language for communication is Sanskrit.
Karnataka ADGP Alok Kumar interacts in Sanskrit with the villagers of Mattur. (Screen grab from Twitter video)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

After violent clashes in Karnataka's Shivamogga this week between two communities over banners displaying Veer Savarkar, additional director general of police Alok Kumar has camped out in the area to keep a close watch on the law and order situation.

On Wednesday the senior cop shared a video of him visiting Mattur village and, in a surprising moment, spoke to local priests in Sanskrit. Mattur is widely seen as a 'Sanskrit-speaking village'.

"During my Shivamogga stay visited Mattur village... known as 'Sanskrit village of India'. Sanskrit is a classical language and sounds music to the ears. Had brief interaction in Sanskrit with the villagers. All Classical languages needs to be preserved and promoted," he tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

Mattur is a village with around 5,000 residents, for many of whom Sanskrit is the primary form of communication. . The village is also known for having produced over 30 Sanskrit professors.

On Tuesday four people were arrested for alleged involvement in the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Shivamogga. One of the four accused was reportedly shot on leg after he tried attacking the police personnel. The communal tension was sparked in town over a banner featuring the image of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during Independence Day celebrations. Section 144 was also imposed in Shivamogga to avoid further communal clashes between fringe groups in town

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka. shivamogga bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP