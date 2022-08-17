Karnataka's Shivamogga tense, four held for stabbing man

Four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Tuesday – one of them was shot in a leg after he allegedly tried to attack policement – as communal tension continued in the area over a banner featuring the image of right-wing ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, police said on Tuesday.

According to Alok Kumar, additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Prem Singh (20) was stabbed following clashes between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities on Monday after a banner featuring Savarkar’s image was put up at Amir Ahmed Circle as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The Muslim group tried to replace the banner with that of Tipu Sultan at the same location, triggering a verbal duel followed by a clash between the two groups. It was not until police arrived at the spot and resorted to lathi-charge that the groups dispersed.

“Those arrested in connection with the stabbing were carrying weapons when they had arrived at the spot of violence. After the police dispersed the groups, the four accused ran away but later surrounded Singh and another person near MKK road. While the other person, Saravan, escaped, the gang stabbed Singh,” the ADGP said, adding that the victim is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Of the four accused, Nadeem (25) and Abdul Rehman (25) were arrested on Monday. Following their interrogation, a search operation was launched to arrest the remaining suspects, the officer said.

As a police team from Vinob Nagar police station on Tuesday morning visited a hideout in the outskirts to arrest the third suspect, Mohammed Jabiualla alias Charbi, they said the accused tried to attack them with a knife.

“When our officers went to arrest Jabiualla, he tried to attack them with a knife. Police sub-inspector Manjunath Kuri fired two rounds on the suspect’s leg and took him in custody,” Kumar said.

The injured suspect was subsequently taken to Megan Hospital for treatment. The fourth accused, Tanvir (27), was also arrested during the day, the officer said.

Initial probe revealed that while Jabiulla stabbed Singh, Tanvir hit the victim on his head with a helmet, he added.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Vinob Nagar police station. Jabiualla was also booked under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), police said.

Prohibitory orders will remain in place in Shivamogga town and Bhadravathi taluk till Thursday.

“The situation is under control but the restrictions are in place. Till the prohibitory orders are in place, male pillion riders under the age of 40 are not allowed. We have also summoned officers from other districts who have served in this district to ensure better coordination. We have additional forces, including a team of rapid action force, deployed in the district,” the ADGP said.

“Sale of liquor is restricted in Bhadravathi and Shivamogga. More than 1,000 police personnel have arrived to monitor the situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said there was nothing wrong in installing a banner of Savarkar.

“Nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost. What’s wrong with installing a poster of Savarkar? He fought for the freedom of the country,” he said.

