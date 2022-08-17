Karnataka's Shivamogga tense, four held for stabbing man
Four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Tuesday – one of them was shot in a leg after he allegedly tried to attack policement – as communal tension continued in the area over a banner featuring the image of right-wing ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, police said on Tuesday.
Also Read | Violence erupts over Savarkar, Tipu photos in Karnataka's Shivamogga, Section 144 imposed
According to Alok Kumar, additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Prem Singh (20) was stabbed following clashes between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities on Monday after a banner featuring Savarkar’s image was put up at Amir Ahmed Circle as part of Independence Day celebrations.
The Muslim group tried to replace the banner with that of Tipu Sultan at the same location, triggering a verbal duel followed by a clash between the two groups. It was not until police arrived at the spot and resorted to lathi-charge that the groups dispersed.
“Those arrested in connection with the stabbing were carrying weapons when they had arrived at the spot of violence. After the police dispersed the groups, the four accused ran away but later surrounded Singh and another person near MKK road. While the other person, Saravan, escaped, the gang stabbed Singh,” the ADGP said, adding that the victim is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Also Read | Shivamogga violence: Siddaramaiah asks 'why put up poster of Savarkar in…'
Of the four accused, Nadeem (25) and Abdul Rehman (25) were arrested on Monday. Following their interrogation, a search operation was launched to arrest the remaining suspects, the officer said.
As a police team from Vinob Nagar police station on Tuesday morning visited a hideout in the outskirts to arrest the third suspect, Mohammed Jabiualla alias Charbi, they said the accused tried to attack them with a knife.
“When our officers went to arrest Jabiualla, he tried to attack them with a knife. Police sub-inspector Manjunath Kuri fired two rounds on the suspect’s leg and took him in custody,” Kumar said.
Also Read | BJP leader Eshwarappa claims 'Muslim goondas' instigating tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga
The injured suspect was subsequently taken to Megan Hospital for treatment. The fourth accused, Tanvir (27), was also arrested during the day, the officer said.
Initial probe revealed that while Jabiulla stabbed Singh, Tanvir hit the victim on his head with a helmet, he added.
A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Vinob Nagar police station. Jabiualla was also booked under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), police said.
Prohibitory orders will remain in place in Shivamogga town and Bhadravathi taluk till Thursday.
“The situation is under control but the restrictions are in place. Till the prohibitory orders are in place, male pillion riders under the age of 40 are not allowed. We have also summoned officers from other districts who have served in this district to ensure better coordination. We have additional forces, including a team of rapid action force, deployed in the district,” the ADGP said.
“Sale of liquor is restricted in Bhadravathi and Shivamogga. More than 1,000 police personnel have arrived to monitor the situation,” he added.
Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said there was nothing wrong in installing a banner of Savarkar.
Also Read | Shivamogga violence: Karnataka home minister meets top cops, curbs on till Thursday
“Nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost. What’s wrong with installing a poster of Savarkar? He fought for the freedom of the country,” he said.
-
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab asks Centre to arrange more vaccines
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Tuesday asked the Centre to immediately arrange Goat Pox vaccine in adequate quantity for over 25 lakh livestock to prevent the contagious lumpy skin disease effectively in the state. Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar raised the demand at a review meeting held by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala here.
-
35% of budget allocations released in five months: Cheema
Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has released 35% of the budgetary allocations earmarked for various departments in the budget for financial year 2022-23, in the first five months. Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party government is meeting the budgetary allocations and targets set by it in its first budget. The GST collection will increase during the festive season.
-
Truck trolley rams into a house in UP’s Mainpuri, retd cop, wife among 4 dead
A retired police sub inspector and Retired police sub inspector Vishram Singh's wife died when a truck trolley rammed into their house located in Kurawali police circle of Mainpuri on Monday night. The retired cop and his wife were sleeping in their house, when the mishap took place, police said. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital and the condition of two others was stated to be critical, officials said.
-
100 Aam Aadmi Clinics start functioning in Punjab
Chandigarh/Ludhiana: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched 25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics, taking the total number of such facilities in the state to 100. The CM had on Monday launched 75 clinics. He said that such clinics will be set up in every nook and corner of the state. He said these clinics will offer 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people.
-
Seven with Pak links arrested with 8kg of heroin in Amritsar
Police on Tuesday said it arrested seven persons for smuggling of arms and drugs, brought from across the border in two separate cases. Amont those arrested also include Harjit Singh, Kulwant Singh and Karandeep Singh of Gharinda village in Amritsar, and Karanbir Singh and Prince of Batala. Karanbir and Prince of Batala were arrested by the counter intelligence wing of Amritsar police, while the other accused were nabbed by the Amritsar-rural district's police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics