Senior leader, minister to be in-charge of each Karnataka Parliamentary seat: Randeep Surjewala

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said that a senior leader of the party organisation and a minister will be in-charge of a Parliamentary seat in Karnataka ahead of upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"An important decision was taken that a senior leader of the party organisation and a minister will be the in-charge of a Parliamentary seat. For the next six-seven months, until the Lok Sabha election, they will be responsible for the preparations of party organisation," Surjewala said.

This came after the Congress held a strategy meet of its Karnataka party leaders in Delhi on Wednesday ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Announcing a welfare benefit for women, Randeep Surjewala said, "...Between 15th-20th August, around 1.30 crore women will start getting ₹2000 per month directly into their bank accounts."

Speaking about the meeting, Surjewala said, "A meeting of more than 36 senior leaders of Karnataka Congress, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, was held today."

"Both the leaders congratulated them for the manner in which Congress received a grand victory in Karnataka. But detailed discussions for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were also held and some important decisions were made," he added.

Condemning the derogatory statement of former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Surjewala said that it is an insult to the poor and to every SC, ST, OBC, minority of this country.

"The derogatory and absolutely filthy statement made by the former Home Minister of the BJP Araga Jnanendra today on the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has crossed all limits of decency. He is saying that Kharge Sahab's skin is burnt...," Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said.

"It's an insult to not only every senior and seasoned person dedicated to public life in the country, but it's also an insult to the poor of this country, to every SC, ST, OBC, and minority of this country, to the farmers and farm labourers of this country," he added.

Randeep Surjewala said that the Congress will ensure that BJP president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Araga Jnanendra publicly apologise for the statement.

"Not only will we take it to the people's court but we will use all legal and political means to ensure that JP Nadda, Narendra Modi and their cronies like Araga Jnanendra publicly apologise for their misdeeds and insulting the poor of this country," Surjewala said.