Several Karnataka temples play Hanuman Chalisa at 5am, ‘as a counter to Azan’
A day after Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik called for Hanuman Chalisa to be played in temples across Karnataka, today morning at 5 am devotional hymns were played on loudspeakers as a plot of oneupmanship. Srirama Bhajane, Hanuman Chalisa, Mantrapatana and Mantra were heard in temples across the state including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.
Pramod Muthalik had earlier asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to show the "guts", shown by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there, by taking action against unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and setting the volume of others within permissible limits.
According to some local media reports few Sri Ram Sene activists were taken into preventive custody to maintain peace and harmony across the state. Hindu activists were also detained by police after an altercation near the Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Neelasandra, Bangalore. They were seen staging a fierce protest against the police action.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra has said, 'to control noise pollution, strict measures will be taken according to the court's order. Everybody must follow court orders strictly. Strict legal action against the culprits will be taken.'
It is being reported that the hymns were played only after Sri Ram Sene activists had appealed to the temples. The governing bodies of the temple have not endorsed the campaign. Many Hindu organizations stayed away from Sri Rama Sene's Hanuman Chalisa campaign, which has not found support in Dakshina Kannada district.
Muthalik has repeatedly pointed out the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh government against the use of loudspeakers in religious places. Nearly 54,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of over 60,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh, as part of state-wide drive undertaken by the government there.
Noting that as the first phase of Sri Rama Sene's drive Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or devotional songs is being played at temples at the morning 5 AM, Muthalik said, "remaining four times Azaan that Muslims perform, for that we will take up, at later stages."
-
Hindu groups begin campaign against loudspeaker use for azan in Karnataka
Bengaluru: Hindu groups in Karnataka on Monday played devotional songs on loudspeakers as part of a campaign against what they called Bharatiya Janata Party government's inaction over the use of public address systems at mosques for the Muslim call for prayers or azan. “...the government gave notices [to mosques] which was an eyewash and drama...” He Muthalikid the use of loudspeakers at mosques has not stopped. “They are not been lowering the volume either.”
-
NIA conducts raids on premises of Dawood Ibrahim's aides, hawala operators
The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted raids at several locations in Mumbai against associates of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. According to ANI inputs, the raids also included a few hawala operators. The news agency further reported the raids were underway on premises of Ibrahim's aides in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar and other places.
-
Fresh heatwave in store for Capital amid rising mercury, predicts IMD
After a brief respite, mercury rose to over 42 degrees Celsius (C) in parts of Delhi on Sunday as the India Meteorological Department warned of a return of heatwave conditions in the Capital this week. While the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, which is considered representative of Delhi, was 40.4C on Sunday -- two degrees above normal and a degree up from a day ago -- it was 42.7C at Najafgarh, followed by 42.3C at Jaffarpur.
-
In Delhi, heatwave pushes ozone levels past safe limit
With mercury in the National Capital Region rising earlier than usual this year and roads choking with vehicles, the level of ground-level ozone, a highly reactive gas that can be particularly dangerous to those suffering from asthma and respiratory conditions, is on the rise and has already breached permissible standards at several spots across the city, data from Delhi Pollution Control Committee shows.
-
70% of Southern Ridge cleared of encroachments
Nearly 4,500 hectares or around 70% percent of the total area of the Southern Ridge, which spans 6,210 hectares, has been made free of encroachments with the area now fully notified as a forest under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, said state forest officials aware of the matter. Officials said anti-encroachment drives have been on in discreetly since 2018, after a National Green Tribunal order.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics