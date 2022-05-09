Several Karnataka temples play Hanuman Chalisa at 5am, ‘as a counter to Azan’

A day after Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik called for Hanuman Chalisa to be played in temples across Karnataka, today morning at 5 am devotional hymns were played on loudspeakers as a plot of oneupmanship. Srirama Bhajane, Hanuman Chalisa, Mantrapatana and Mantra were heard in temples across the state including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Belgaum, Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

Pramod Muthalik had earlier asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to show the "guts", shown by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there, by taking action against unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and setting the volume of others within permissible limits.

According to some local media reports few Sri Ram Sene activists were taken into preventive custody to maintain peace and harmony across the state. Hindu activists were also detained by police after an altercation near the Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Neelasandra, Bangalore. They were seen staging a fierce protest against the police action.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra has said, 'to control noise pollution, strict measures will be taken according to the court's order. Everybody must follow court orders strictly. Strict legal action against the culprits will be taken.'

It is being reported that the hymns were played only after Sri Ram Sene activists had appealed to the temples. The governing bodies of the temple have not endorsed the campaign. Many Hindu organizations stayed away from Sri Rama Sene's Hanuman Chalisa campaign, which has not found support in Dakshina Kannada district.

Muthalik has repeatedly pointed out the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh government against the use of loudspeakers in religious places. Nearly 54,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of over 60,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh, as part of state-wide drive undertaken by the government there.

Noting that as the first phase of Sri Rama Sene's drive Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or devotional songs is being played at temples at the morning 5 AM, Muthalik said, "remaining four times Azaan that Muslims perform, for that we will take up, at later stages."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON