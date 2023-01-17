Shivamogga: 70 students fall ill after consuming hostel meal

Around 70 students of the Morarji Desai residential school in Gondhichatnalli in Shivamogga district fell ill on Monday allegedly after consuming a meal at the hostel, school authorities said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The students were admitted to McGann district hospital, and after taking medicines, all the students were discharged from the hospital, they added.

According to school authorities, the students were served chapati, rice and curry in the afternoon at the hostel. A few hours later, around 5 pm, some students complained of giddiness, stomach ache and headache. Immediately, authorities shifted to McGann hospital and admitted them there.

“The residential school have classes up to 10+2 from 5 standards. Soon after students complained of stomach ache, we called an ambulance and shifted to hospital,” Morarji school principal M Tejasvini said.

The principal said the school has a separate cooking system, kitchen and menu for high school and 10+2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The school has more than 500 students in both divisions. However, around 30 from high school and 42 from college complained of health issues.

‘’From 5.10 pm received several calls from the school. We pressed postgraduate students into service to treat the large volume of cases. From 5 to 8 nearly 70 plus students were admitted to hospital, we administered glucose and discharged them after their health improved at night,” Mc Gann hospital district surgeon Dr Siddana Gowda Patil said.

A few students without any ailment or symptoms were also admitted to the hospital owing to panic. We treated all and sent them back, he added.

‘’We have collected samples of drinking water and food. The samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis,” district health officer Dr Rajesh Surgihalli said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Soon after receiving the information we sent to staff, we are waiting for the lab report. The exact reason would be known only after the report,” he added.

The incident created panic among the parents of other government-run BCM and SCST hostels in the district.