Siddaramaiah contradicts himself on who invited governor to RCB felicitation event

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday clarified that it was he who invited Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players’ felicitation ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha, dismissing reports that the Governor arrived uninvited. Siddaramaiah explained that on June 4, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and RCB organised the event.(PTI)

Speaking to reporters near Gauribidanur, Siddaramaiah said, “I had invited the Governor to the felicitation ceremony of RCB players held at Vidhana Soudha. The Governor did not come on his own; he was invited.”

He further explained that on June 4, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and RCB organised the event. “Shankar and Jayaram from the KSCA invited me at 11.29 am that morning and requested me. I agreed to this,” he said.

Contradicting his earlier remark that the KSCA had invited the Governor, Siddaramaiah clarified that the invitation was extended from his office. “Govindaraju, who was the Chief Minister's political secretary, called the Governor and gave me the phone. I was also attending the program and invited him to come. The Governor also arrived at the program. The felicitation program was over in 20 minutes.”

The clarification comes amid criticism over the event being held just hours before a deadly stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where 11 people lost their lives.

HC updates

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka High Court reserved its order on a petition filed by RCB’s marketing head Nikhil Sosale, who sought interim relief, arguing that his arrest in connection with the stampede was illegal. The order will be pronounced at 2:30 pm on June 12.

The RCB team was felicitated on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha on June 4, just before the tragic incident during a fan event at the stadium. In response, the state government suspended senior police officials from Cubbon Park Police Station and appointed a one-man commission headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the tragedy.

(With ANI inputs)

