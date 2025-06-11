RCB ‘invited the whole world’ without permission, Karnataka govt tells HC after Bengaluru stampede

The Karnataka government on Wednesday laid the blame for the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stating that no formal permission had been sought for the June 4 victory event that left 11 people dead, India Today reported. RCB fans in large numbers gathered outside Vidhana Soudha to catch a glimpse of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 champion team on June 4.(PTI)

According to the report, during a hearing before the Karnataka High Court, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the state, said the event had been publicised irresponsibly by RCB on social media.

He told the court that despite not obtaining clearance, the organisers went ahead and “invited the whole world.”

The High Court was hearing petitions filed by four individuals, including RCB’s marketing head Nikhil Sosale, who have challenged their arrest in connection with the incident. The matter is being heard by Justice SR Krishna Kumar.

“Shetty, while laying out a series of allegations against RCB and its partners, told the bench that the franchise did not apply for the mandatory permissions to hold the public celebration,” India Today report added.

Karnataka govt blames BCCI

The state also held the BCCI accountable, arguing that the cricket board had an agreement with RCB to handle key responsibilities such as security, gate and ticket management.

Further, the government told the court that no official permissions were granted either for the victory parade or for the celebratory ceremony that followed.

Referring to communication received on June 3, just an hour before the IPL final, Shetty argued that it was a mere intimation, not a formal request.

He further added that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had only sent an intimation letter, and not a proper application seeking event permission. “Various entertainment programmes were also planned without approval,” he said.

The stampede at the stadium, which hosted a victory celebration after RCB’s women's team won the WPL 2024 title, has triggered widespread criticism of the organisers and calls for accountability.

