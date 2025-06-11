Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RCB ‘invited the whole world’ without permission, Karnataka govt tells HC after Bengaluru stampede

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2025 03:30 PM IST

The Karnataka government also held the BCCI accountable, arguing that the cricket board had an agreement with RCB to handle key responsibilities.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday laid the blame for the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stating that no formal permission had been sought for the June 4 victory event that left 11 people dead, India Today reported.

RCB fans in large numbers gathered outside Vidhana Soudha to catch a glimpse of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 champion team on June 4.(PTI)
RCB fans in large numbers gathered outside Vidhana Soudha to catch a glimpse of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 champion team on June 4.(PTI)

According to the report, during a hearing before the Karnataka High Court, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the state, said the event had been publicised irresponsibly by RCB on social media.

(Also Read: Bengaluru stampede: CID withdraws custody plea for RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale and others)

He told the court that despite not obtaining clearance, the organisers went ahead and “invited the whole world.”

The High Court was hearing petitions filed by four individuals, including RCB’s marketing head Nikhil Sosale, who have challenged their arrest in connection with the incident. The matter is being heard by Justice SR Krishna Kumar.

“Shetty, while laying out a series of allegations against RCB and its partners, told the bench that the franchise did not apply for the mandatory permissions to hold the public celebration,” India Today report added.

Karnataka govt blames BCCI

The state also held the BCCI accountable, arguing that the cricket board had an agreement with RCB to handle key responsibilities such as security, gate and ticket management.

Further, the government told the court that no official permissions were granted either for the victory parade or for the celebratory ceremony that followed. 

Referring to communication received on June 3, just an hour before the IPL final, Shetty argued that it was a mere intimation, not a formal request. 

He further added that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had only sent an intimation letter, and not a proper application seeking event permission. “Various entertainment programmes were also planned without approval,” he said.

The stampede at the stadium, which hosted a victory celebration after RCB’s women's team won the WPL 2024 title, has triggered widespread criticism of the organisers and calls for accountability. 

(Also Read: Bengaluru couple loses 4.75 crore in ‘digital arrest’ fraud, two from Hyderabad held)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / RCB ‘invited the whole world’ without permission, Karnataka govt tells HC after Bengaluru stampede
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On