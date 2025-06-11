Bengaluru couple loses 4.75 crore in ‘digital arrest’ fraud, two from Hyderabad held

In a major breakthrough in a cross-border cyber fraud case, Bengaluru police have arrested two men from Hyderabad in connection with a ₹4.75 crore scam that saw an elderly couple manipulated into believing they were under “digital arrest,” Indian Express reported. The fraud came to light when cybercrime officials in Chennai stumbled upon Bengaluru-based victims.

The arrests follow leads from cybercrime investigators in Chennai, and expose links to a broader criminal syndicate with alleged operations in Sri Lanka and Cambodia.

The accused have been identified as Eshwar Singh and Ramnarayan Chowdhary, both residents of Hyderabad. Singh, police say, is a habitual gambler with extensive ties to Sri Lankan casinos, while Chowdhary runs a departmental store in the city.

(Also Read: Karnataka woman, 30, brutally murdered in Vijayapura over alleged immoral affair)

Chennai police intervention

According to The Indian Express, the fraud came to light when cybercrime officials in Chennai stumbled upon a Bengaluru-based victim while working on a separate investigation. The Chennai team alerted Bengaluru’s Southeast division, prompting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sarah Fathima to open a probe.

It soon emerged that a retired engineer and his wife from BTM Layout had been unknowingly targeted for months. The couple was allegedly coerced by cybercriminals into believing they were involved in a money laundering case and were required to cooperate with authorities. Under this false pretext, the couple transferred large sums of money to multiple accounts, eventually losing ₹4.75 crore.

“They thought they were following legal instructions. They even pledged property documents, all without informing their son or daughter,” said DCP Fathima. Their son lives in Malleswaram, while their daughter resides in Hebbal.

The investigation gained traction when a trail of ₹10 lakh led police to a Hyderabad bank account. The account holder claimed the money had been received on behalf of his landlord, Eshwar Singh. Singh, who was found to have made 33 trips to a casino in Sri Lanka, was arrested upon landing at Hyderabad airport.

Though Singh claimed the funds were part of a legitimate refund from the casino, investigators uncovered unusual banking arrangements. Due to irregularities in his tax filings, Singh had allegedly requested that casino payouts be sent to his tenant’s account instead of his own—an arrangement the casino honored, citing his status as a regular patron.

“We believe the cybercriminals exploited this existing channel, directing the defrauded money into the same account used by the casino,” a senior police officer said. Singh was subsequently taken into custody.

Police also arrested Chowdhary, the departmental store owner, who reportedly became entangled in the scam after cybercriminals gained his trust through frequent visits to his shop. His bank accounts were allegedly used to route money from various victims across India.

(Also Read: Karnataka woman poisons husband, kids for months to continue affair with neighbour, arrested)