Karnataka woman, 30, brutally murdered in Vijayapura over alleged immoral affair

The victim, identified as Renuka Sayabanna Kannolli, was attacked while riding her two-wheeler. Police said the accused, Sanju Banasode, intercepted her and assaulted her violently, leaving her with severe injuries, news agency ANI reported.

Renuka was rushed to the district hospital for emergency treatment but succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Local police teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident and launched an investigation. The case is currently being handled by the Indi City Police Station.

Hassan crime

In another case from Karnataka’s Hassan district, a 33-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband, children, and in-laws over a span of two months to continue an extramarital affair, the Indian Express reported.

The woman, identified as Chaitra, allegedly spiked her family’s meals with sedatives and prescription drugs while carrying on a relationship with a neighbour. The plot began to unravel when her husband, Gajendra, stumbled upon a stash of tablets in her bag while looking for his mobile phone, leading to a shocking discovery, the report added.

Police registered a case on June 5 and took Chaitra into custody. She has been booked for attempting to murder her husband, two children aged 8 and 10, and her in-laws. “We have arrested Chaitra, and a team has been formed to trace Shivu,” said Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujeetha MS. Shivu, who is believed to have been involved in the conspiracy, is currently on the run.

