Siddaramaiah visits inundated areas in Bengaluru on boat
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday took a boat ride to the water-logged Ecospace layout near Bellandur lake here and spoke to the residents there to understand their problems.
Flanked by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and the members of fire and emergency services, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly visited areas that were submerged after two days of heavy downpour in the city and interacted with the distressed people.
Later, in a tweet, he said, “Today I visited waterlogged Ecospace on Bellandur ring road in Bellandur, listened to the problems faced by the residents there, and assured them to talk to the government to find a permanent solution to the problem.”
The former CM also met the family members of the 23-year-old woman who was electrocuted to death three days ago in the city. The incident had caused outrage among the denizens.
The people of 'Silicon Valley of India' suffered because the BJP government in the state failed to desilt lakes or clear encroachments on water bodies and their feeder canals in the last three years, he alleged in a statement.
"People are suffering because of the carelessness of the government. It is justified that the people of the city are rebuking the government for being irresponsible in giving compensation to those who lost their lives due to rain and flood," the Congress stalwart said.
Meanwhile, water receded in Epsilon, the gated community of billionaires, including Rishad Premji near Nagawara Lake. Vinod Kaushik, the Chief Executive Officer of a construction startup told PTI that water has receded and now the residents of Epsilon have the task to clean up their houses which is now filled with slush.
The areas, which were inundated following the unprecedented rains, slowly limped back to normalcy after the water receded.
-
Dalai Lama pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Friday mourned the death of the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96. In a message to her son King Charles III, the Dalai Lama expressed deep sadness over the Queen's death and offered heartfelt condolences the royal family and the people of the UK. Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, also extended his heartfelt condolences.
-
Gambling ring busted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi; seven nabbed
Kalaburagi: Police have arrested as many as seven persons for gambling in a public space while playing a game of andar bahar with a deck of cards. Upon receiving a complaint, cops arrived at the area - near Shahabazar Naka - and arrested the individuals. The incident occurred within the Kalaburagi nagar chowk police station limits. Cops have seized the 52 cards and cash of over ₹1 lakh.
-
Tejashwi's 2nd stint as Nitish's deputy: Late night checks, strict directives
Bihar deputy chief minister on Thursday inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre which will monitor the video feed from 2,500 security cameras being installed in the first phase. Recently, the deputy CM, who also holds the health portfolio, made surprise checks at PMCH, the state's largest government health facility, besides the hospitals at Gardiner Road and Gardani Bagh.
-
Amid land dispute between two groups, gatherings restricted in J&K’s Rajouri
In the wake of a land dispute between two groups in Rajouri, restrictions were imposed in the town under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The restrictions were imposed on orders of district magistrate Vikas Kundal as a precautionary measure, officials said. “We inform the people that restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in Rajouri town. People are advised to remain indoors,” the message said.
-
Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College cites lack of funds, holds part of salaries
Delhi government-funded Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College withheld a part of the salaries of professors in July citing paucity of funds while promising to pay the deducted amount after the fund crunch is over. In a notice on Tuesday, Hem Chand Jain, the officiating principal of the college, said ₹30,000 has been retained from the net salaries of assistant professors and ₹50,000 from those of associate professors/professors for July.
