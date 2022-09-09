Siddaramaiah asks for white paper on drain encroachments

Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked the state government to come out with a white paper on clearing encroachments on stormwater drains in the city.

The former chief minister said the “brand Bengaluru” is affected and the ruling BJP in Karnataka is trying to ‘shift blame’ on the previous Congress government.

Siddaramaiah claimed that the Congress government led by him surveyed encroachments on rajakaluves (stormwater drains) and identified 1,950 encroachments, of which 1,450 were removed. His government had not been able to remove all encroachments after the end of its term in 2018, the Congress leader claimed.

”During our tenure, we had identified the encroachments and measures were taken to clear most encroachments on stormwater drains. Had merciless action against the encroachers continued, such a situation wouldn’t have arisen…. BJP is responsible for the havoc,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddarmaiah visited the Epsilon residential complex in Yamalur, home to some of the biggest entrepreneurs in Bengaluru, which was completely submerged after heavy rains over the past week. He ventured into the floodwaters on a rescue boat and took a round of the flood area.

Speaking to reporters, he said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has blamed the previous Congress governments for the mess, but the BJP government should reveal what they did in the last three years. “How many encroachments on the stormwater drains have been cleared?”

The former chief minister said Aravind Limbavali of the BJP was representing the Mahadevapura assembly constituency for the third time. “Did Limbavali allow encroachments in the constituency?” he asked.

The Congress leader said he would raise the issue in the legislature next week. ”Just to deflect from the responsibility, to hide their failures, the previous Congress government is being blamed. It is not the answer…. I will raise this in the assembly, let them bring out a white paper and reveal as to what happened during whose time,” he added.

Further noting that many IT industries have threatened to move out of Bengaluru if such a situation continues, Siddaramaiah said before such a situation arises, the government needs to take measures and provide them necessary infrastructure. “There is no politics in this. I urge this government to take the necessary steps immediately to remove the encroachments and clear the storm water drains,” he added.

“Chief minister Bommai says that the previous government is responsible for the crisis. Do we have to tell what they have done? It is easy to escape from responsibility. They (BJP) have opposed the removal of encroachments,” he added.

Siddaramaiah also visited the house of a 23-year-old woman, who allegedly died recently due to electrocution after she came into contact with an electric pole while navigating a road flooded with rainwater near Whitefield. He also gave the family ₹1 lakh as compensation.

Two days after the 23-year-old died of electrocution, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), the government body which is in charge of the distribution of electricity in the capital city, has told police that it is not responsible for the incident.

The victim, Akhila, was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Unable to ride further Akhila tried to stop her scooter but is suspected to have come in contact with an electric pole and immediately collapsed on the ground. Passers-by rushed her to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Officials of the Whitefield police who have registered a case against BESCOM officials said that officials of the government claimed that they were not responsible for the loose wire that led to the tragedy but a private firm. “They have put the blame on an advertisement agency saying it was the wiring from the billboard attached to the electric post that led to the electrocution,” said a police official.

