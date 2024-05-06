SIT launches helpline number for victims of Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual abuse. More details

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing into the sexual harassment charges against Prajwal Revanna has launched a helpline number for the victims who faced abuse by the Hassan MP and his father, HD Revanna. The SIT asked the victims to report crimes related to the father and son duo using helpline number 6360938947. SIT gives helpline number for victims of Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual abuse

An announcement from the SIT said, “Govt of Karnataka has set up Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged sexual assault cases of women in Hassan district. If you are a victim or have information related to the sexual assault cases in Hassan district, please call the helpline at 6360938947.” The team also promised the anonymity of those who report crimes through the helpline number.

A woman in Mysuru whose family earlier reached out to file a complaint to the police was allegedly abducted by the close aide of HD Revanna. However, a kidnap case was filed on the JDS MLA along with a sexual harassment case, and the SIT officials arrested him on Saturday evening. The woman who was allegedly kidnapped was later rescued by the SIT officials.

Prajwal Revanna, the key accused in the sexual harassment case, reportedly fled the country, and a blue-corner notice has already been issued to arrest him.

Close to 3,000 obscene videos involving Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Devegowda, are reportedly circulating in Hassan district, and he was already suspended from the JDS.

Prajwal Revanna sought seven days to return to India in response to the SIT notice, but his request was denied. The blue-corner notice was issued after the accused ignored two look-out notices sent by the SIT.

A few reports suggest that the 33-year-old MP will likely surrender to police on Monday at Bengaluru airport. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic status, helping him travel globally.