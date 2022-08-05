Six members of family killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Yadgir: Report
- Six members of a family including two women and a six-month old infant have died in a road accident near Arakera (K) village of Gurmitkal taluk here late on Thursday night, police said.
Six members of a family including two women and a six-month old infant have died in a road accident near Arakera (K) village of Gurmitkal taluk here late on Thursday night, police said.
However, a three-year old boy has survived with injuries and has been shifted to a hospital at Kalaburagi for treatment.
According to police sources, the incident occurred due to a head-on collision between the car in which the family was travelling with a goods vehicle coming in the opposite direction.
They said that the family was returning to Yadgir after performing rituals at a dargah in neighbouring Telengana.
The deceased belong to Hutti village in Lingsagur taluk of Raichur district, officials said, adding that four of them had died on the spot, while two succumbed on the way to hospital.
Senior police officials including Superintendent of Police (SP) C B Vedamurthy visited the accident spot.
A case has been registered in Gurmitkal Police Station, officials said.
-
HC upholds ban on sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits
The High Court of Karnataka has upheld the police department's decision to withdraw the no-objection certificate issued for sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits. The single judge bench of Krishna S Dixit rejected the contention of several traders who had challenged the police department's decision. The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru had withdrawn the NOC to these traders in 2012. The Director General of Police, Karnataka had upheld the Commissioner's order in 2013.
-
Actor Kiccha Sudeep wins hearts over ‘It’s not Kannad, it's Kannada..' statement
The debate over language and Hindi imposition in the southern states has sparked anew after Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep corrected a journalist's pronunciation in a recent interview while speaking about his latest film -Vikrant Rona - which released last week. “You call it Hindi, not Hind, the same way, it's Kannada, not Kannad,” he said. This statement garnered much appreciation from the pro-Kannada fraternity, who lauded the actor for correcting the common mispronunciation.
-
Goa police organises ‘hackathon’ to find solutions for police problems
In a bid to find digital solutions to “core policing problems”, Goa Police has organised a 48-hour 'hackathon' offering a top reward of ₹25,000 to students or groups who can come up with a “scalable solution” for problems faced by the police. “We are organising our first ever hackathon to encourage students to use their logical and coding skills to solve core policing problems,” South Goa superintendent of police Abhishek Dhania, said.
-
International Beer Day: Freshly brewing culture hots up in Lucknow
After opening of first microbrewery in Lucknow, a year back, the city now has three out of the four in state besides the draught beer outlets. On International Beer Day, which witnesses uptick in the sales of the beverage on this day, we take a look at the trend. After the first microbrewery launch last year, the scenario changed for beer lovers in city. Cocktails too have many takers.
-
Five dead after tempo traveller falls into gorge in Ramban; 10 others injured
In a tragic incident, at least five passengers were killed and 10 others injured after a Tempo Traveller veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district on Thursday, said officials. Ramban SSP, Mohita Sharma said, four passengers died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Banihal and the mishap occurred between 8pm and 8:30pm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics