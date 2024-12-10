‘SM Krishna laid foundation for Nava Karnataka, was like father figure to me’: DK Shivakumar

Mourning the demise of veteran leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he was the architect of Nava Karnataka and was like a father figure to him. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that SM Krishna was the architect of Nava Karnataka and was like a father figure to him.

"SM Krishna was like my father. His guidance and advice are evident in my life. He is the architect of Nava Karnataka," said an emotional DCM while speaking to reporters.

"Kengal Hanumanthaiah built Vidhana Soudha and SM Krishna built Vikasa Soudha. Bengaluru International Airport and Metro train are his contributions. His last budget was 26,000 crores but it has reached 3.83 lakh crore today. His contribution to the state economy is invaluable," he said.

Counting his contributions to the development of the state, Shivakumar said that he built Vikasa Soudha for the development, built Udyoga Bhavan to help generate employment in the state, set up the Karnataka Beverages Corporation and helped the state exchequer.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled, "He built Vikasa Soudha for the development of the state and built Udyoga Bhavan to help generate employment in the state. He set up the Karnataka Beverages Corporation and helped the state exchequer. He offered to resign for the sake of Cauvery. Only we know the efforts that he put in during Rajkumar's kidnap by Veerappan."

"Mid-day meals, Sthree Shakthi, Yashwashwini, Bhoomi app are some of his other contributions. He contribution to making Bengaluru the IT Capital is immense. His contribution in building Bengaluru as a major brand in the world is visible today with its growth," he added.

Calling SM Krishna his "political guide," Shivakumar said that he will walk in his footsteps to carry the legacy he left behind.

"He is my relative and my political guide. He has left behind a legacy and we need to carry it forward. I will walk in his footsteps. He was a visionary and it would take hours to talk about him," the Deputy CM said.

Shivakumar informed that his final rites will be performed at his native Somanahalli in Madduru taluk with full state honours and his mortal remains will be on display in Somanahalli tomorrow.

The Karnataka government has declared a holiday tomorrow and a 3-day mourning will be observed in the state.

He said, "The final rites will be performed at his native Somanahalli in Madduru taluk with full state honours. His mortal remains will be on display in Somanahalli tomorrow. The government has declared a holiday tomorrow and a 3-day mourning will be observed. The public can pay homage to him at his residence in Sadashivanagar until 8 am on Wednesday. The mortal remains would then be shifted to Somanahalli near Maddur and will be on display till 3 pm."

"We have organised an event at Bharat Jodo Bhavan of the KPCC office at 5 pm to pay homage. All party events and the Legislature party meeting have been postponed. Mandya district in-charge and Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy and I are going to Maddur to make arrangements for the final rites," he added.

Earlier today, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed condolences on the demise of SM Krishna.

Krishna had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was hospitalized earlier in August.

Krishna, 92, was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor.

He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year.