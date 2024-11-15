Menu Explore
Bengaluru tunnel road work to begin by the first half of 2025: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

ByHT News Desk
Nov 15, 2024 01:44 PM IST

DK Shivakumar also said that the tunnel project is a great idea because it does not need any land acquisition or demolition, which has become a costly affair.

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the work for the underground tunnel road in Bengaluru will begin by the first half of 2025. He said that this most anticipated project will decongest Bengaluru and ease vehicular movement.

Deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (ANI)
Also Read - Bengaluru civic body completes DPR for 18-km underground tunnel road network, construction to begin soon: Report

What DK Shivakumar said?

Shivakumar interacted with a group of children on the occasion of Children’s Day on Thursday and answered their questions. One of the kids asked what are the solutions to such rapid traffic in Bengaluru. In response, the Bengaluru development minister said, “The number of vehicles in Bengaluru is growing at a high speed. Even the population is seeing a massive rise every year. Even after such tremendous urbanisation, the roads are the same, but the number of people has increased.”

He further said that the underground tunnel project would be a solution to the traffic problem in the city. “Even after the metro operations, the traffic did not significantly decline. The underground tunnel project will start in the first half of 2025. This project will solve all the problems of Bengaluru,” he added.

DK Shivakumar also said that the tunnel project is a great idea because it does not need any land acquisition or demolition, which has become a costly affair. “If we demolish a building in road widening, the compensation costs will be greatly increased. That is why the proposal of tunnel road came and this is a good idea,” Shivakumar rounded off.

Also Read - Bengaluru's popular Church Street to undergo major facelift, here’s what will change: Report

The Bengaluru underground tunnel project is estimated to cost around 16,500 crore. This ambitious 18-km corridor will link Hebbal in the north to the Central Silk Board junction in the south and covers all Outer Ring Road areas.

The project will be funded through a public-private partnership, with private contractors covering 70% of the costs. The BBMP will reportedly raise the remaining funds through financing schemes.

