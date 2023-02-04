Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Son of former Karnataka CM booked in assault case

Son of former Karnataka CM booked in assault case

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 09:31 AM IST

A case was registered against the son of former Karnataka chief minister N Dharma, Vijay Singh, in connection with an alleged attack on a All India Congress Committee (AICC) member.

Anand Devappa, a member of AICC, accused that he was assaulted by Vijay Singh.
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

A case was registered against the son of former Karnataka chief minister N Dharma, Vijay Singh, in connection with an alleged attack on a All India Congress Committee (AICC) member.

Anand Devappa, a member of AICC, accused that he was assaulted by Vijay Singh.

ALSO READ | Booked in sexual assault case, Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh hands over portfolio

"I was assaulted by Vijay Singh Rajput (the former CM's son), Om Patil of Janapura of Basavakalyan taluk, Amjad Navarang, Meenaj of Basavakalyan, Ram Jadhav, Eranna Bavage of Bidar, Tippu, Mohsin, Dawood of Manthal, and Jaideepa of Gorata," said Devappa in his complaint filed on Thursday.

Vijay Singh, however, was granted anticipatory bail as the police registered the case in the matter.

ALSO READ | Former NCP corporator Gafur Pathan booked in physical assault case

"There was an altercation between the two of us," Devappa alleged in his complaint.

He further claimed that after the argument, Vijay Singh called his supporters, who were standing outside, and an assualt followed.

"Nevessary legal action should be taken against them," Devappa added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka crime assault charge assault case
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP