Former NCP corporator Gafur Pathan booked in physical assault case

Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:01 PM IST

When Sangamnerkar went to Pathan to seek the charges, Pathan allegedly assaulted, kicked and abused him, the complaint stated

Assistant police inspector S Shilimkar is investigating the case. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Gafur Pathan from Kondhwa has been booked in connection with an alleged physical assault case. An employee of a private advertising company lodged a complaint on Friday.

Atul Madhav Sangamnerkar (55), a representative of Caption Outdoors Advertising Company, who lodged the non-cognisable complaint, stated that Pathan had put the banner of his birthday celebration on the hoarding site without prior permission. Hence the company sent a bill to Pathan seeking charges for erecting banners without permission of the company. When Sangamnerkar went to Pathan to seek the charges, Pathan allegedly assaulted, kicked and abused him, the complaint stated.

Pathan when contacted said, “Nobody called me or had come to me for what is being cited as a bill. It was done without my knowledge.”

Assistant police inspector S Shilimkar is investigating the case.

