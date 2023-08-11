South Western Railway announces special trains from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi for today, Aug 14

The South Western Railway (SWR) on Thursday announced special trains from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi in view of extra rush in passengers over the route.

The South Western Railways also announced diversion and rescheduling of two trains. (Source: unsplash.com)

“It has been decided to run special trains (06201/06202) between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Kalaburagi for two trips in each direction to clear the extra rush of passengers,” the SWR said in a press release.

Special Trains

Train number 06201: will depart from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru today and on August 14 at 10:25pm and reach Kalaburagi the next day at 9am. Stops include Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Manthralayam Road, Raichur and Wadi. Train number 06202: will depart from Kalaburagi on August 12 and 15 at 10am and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru the same day at 09:15pm. The train will arrive/depart Wadi station at 10:25/10:30am, Raichur staion at 12:28/12:30pm, Manthralayam Road at 12:58/01pm, Guntakal at 02:40/02:45pm, Anantapur at 03:49/03:50pm, Dharmavaram at 04:35/04:40pm, Hindupur at 05:40/05:42pm and Yelahanka at 07:05/07:07pm.

Both these trains will have 14 coaches, including an AC - 2 tier coach, an AC-3 tier coach, eight sleeper class coaches, one general second-class, one second class seating chair car and two general second-class luggage cum brake vans with disabled friendly compartment, the release added.

Change in train services

The SWR also announced diversion and rescheduling of two trains, saying, “…Trains will be diverted and rescheduled due to Foot Over Bridge work at Santragachi station and 10 hours traffic block at Tikiapara in Howrah - Kharagpur section.”

Diversion of train: Train number 12504 Agartala - Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Bi-weekly Humsafar Superfast Express commencing journey from Agartala on August 12 will be diverted to run via Asansol and Midnapore stations. Rescheduling of train: Train number 12245 Howrah - Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Duronto Express, journey commencing on August 13 will be rescheduled to depart from Howrah by seven hours.

