‘Suspicious’ death at Bengaluru rehab centre prompts police investigation: Report

The Bellandur police in Bengaluru have initiated an investigation against the officials of a Haralur rehabilitation centre following the unexplained death of a 40-year-old resident, Shankrappa, who had been receiving treatment there, The Hindu reported. Man accused by girlfriend of links with D-gang finally arrested

Shankrappa, a hotel worker, was admitted to the facility on September 28 due to alcohol addiction stemming from his elder brother's recent death. His family had paid ₹10,000 for his accommodation and treatment, the report noted. Recently, they received alarming news from the centre, stating that Shankrappa was ill and had been taken to the hospital.

Tragically, by the time the family arrived, he had already been pronounced dead. According to the centre's staff, Shankrappa collapsed while eating breakfast. However, family members raised serious concerns upon discovering that his body showed signs of trauma, including swelling in his private areas, the publication stated. They have alleged mistreatment and abuse by the staff, suggesting that these factors contributed to his death.

The family therefore filed a complaint with the Bengaluru police, who have registered a case of suspicious death and are currently awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination to guide their investigation. Shankrappa was a resident of Bellandur, where he lived with his wife and two children.

The circumstances surrounding his death have sparked outrage and calls for accountability regarding the treatment of patients at the facility, the report further stated.