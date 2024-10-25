Explosion at LPG refilling shop leaves two injured in Bengaluru's Electronics City: Report

Bengaluru city saw an explosion during an LPG cylinder refilling incident in Electronics City on Wednesday, which resulted in injuries to two individuals, who are being treated at the Victoria Hospital, The Hindu reported. The LPG refilling shop in Bengaluru was operating without proper safety measures. (PTI)

The victims have been identified by the publication as Syed Reyan and Syed Ayan. Authorities spoke to reporters about the incident and said that the shop, which had recently been rented out by an individual named Anwar for illegal refilling operations, was operating without proper safety measures.

The two injured men, who were unaware of the hazardous nature of the task, attempted to refill a cylinder using a pin, triggering the explosion, the report noted. The force of the blast threw them to the ground, causing both to suffer burn injuries.

Residents in the vicinity were startled by the loud explosion and promptly contacted the police. Officers from the Electronics City police station, assisted by local residents, quickly transported the injured to the hospital for treatment.

The police have launched a suo motu case against Anwar for operating the illegal refilling unit and are actively searching for him, the publication added. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to ensure accountability for the incident. Further probe is underway and more details are awaited.