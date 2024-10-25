Menu Explore
Woman kicks, abuses traffic cop in Bengaluru's Indiranagar, FIR lodged. Watch video

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Oct 25, 2024 03:43 PM IST

Amid a traffic jam, the woman is seen kicking, shouting, and attempting to pull off the officer's body camera.

A viral video from Bengaluru’s Indiranagar shows a woman confronting a traffic police officer near the ESI Hospital junction.

The exact circumstances leading to this confrontation are still unknown.
The exact circumstances leading to this confrontation are still unknown.(X)

Amid a traffic jam, the woman is seen kicking, shouting, and attempting to pull off the officer's body camera, all while yelling in Hindi, claiming the officers would lose their jobs.

The incident has sparked attention online. The exact circumstances leading to this confrontation are still unknown, raising questions about the motivations behind her aggressive behavior

According to India Today, an FIR has been registered against her at the Indiranagar police station, with reports suggesting she may be dealing with mental health issues.

However, the footage has yet to be independently verified by HT.com.

(Also Read: Karnataka man drags traffic cop for over 100 meters on car bonnet during traffic check. Watch)

Watch the video here:

How did the X user react?

Reactions to the video of the incident have been varied. One user expressed surprise at the calm demeanor of the police in front of the agitated woman, stating, "If it was a Kannadiga screaming like this, police would have been in a different mode," referencing a previous viral video involving an auto driver.

Another user, Dinesh, commented on X, "Without knowing the context, it’s best to leave it to the police." Shashi added, "A police officer in uniform is grabbed by the collar by the public. Hope our police wake up now."

Meanwhile in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, a traffic policeman in Karnataka's Shivamogga district was dragged on the bonnet of a car on Thursday when he attempted to stop the vehicle for a routine check.

In a video circulated on social media, the accused driver, identified as cable operator Mithun Jagdale, is seen driving the car at a high speed, forcing the official to cling to the car to avoid being crushed.

According to Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun, the incident occurred around 2 pm in front of Sahyadri College. While conducting routine checks, officers signalled a car coming from Bhadravati to stop. Instead, the driver accelerated, dragging the officer for over 100 meters before fleeing the scene, ANI reported.

"A Traffic Police personnel on duty narrowly escaped death after being dragged on a car bonnet on Thursday, 24th October in front of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga city. The Police personnel was dragged for over 100 meters. The incident took place around 2 pm, while Traffic Police personnel were conducting routine checks near the college. When they signalled a car coming from Bhadravati to stop, the driver sped up towards the personnel, forcing him to cling to the bonnet to avoid being crushed," Shivamogga SP Mithun told ANI.

(Also Read: ED summons six MUDA employees in money-laundering case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

