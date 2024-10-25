Menu Explore
ED summons six MUDA employees in money-laundering case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

ANI | | Posted by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Oct 25, 2024 11:26 AM IST

These employees have been summoned on different dates for the interrogation, which will take place at the ED's zonal office in Bengaluru.

In connection with the high-profile scam involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Karnataka, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned six employees associated with MUDA for questioning, sources said on Friday.

Those summoned have also been instructed to bring several documents related to the case.(HT_PRINT)
Those summoned have also been instructed to bring several documents related to the case.(HT_PRINT)

These employees have been summoned on different dates for the interrogation, which will take place at the ED's zonal office in Bengaluru.

Those summoned have also been instructed to bring several documents related to the case. Investigators from the ED are focused on uncovering evidence and documents linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several officials associated with him.

The moves come days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month filed a money-laundering case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, following a recent First Information Report by the state Lokayukta related to the MUDA that has seen the Congress leader in deep trouble.

(Also Read: Enforcement Directorate launches 30-hour raid at MUDA office in Mysuru: Report)

Named in the FIR are the chief minister, his wife B.M. Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, from whom Swamy purchased land later gifted to Parvathi.

The ED has applied provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in its case, enabling the agency to summon individuals for questioning and possibly seize assets during the investigation.

Siddaramaiah has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that he is facing political persecution. Siddaramaiah has stated that he will not resign, backed by his party leaders, despite ongoing demands from the BJP for him to leave his position as head of the government.

(Also Read: Enforcement Directorate team conducts raids at MUDA office in Mysuru. Watch)

