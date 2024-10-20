Enforcement Directorate launches 30-hour raid at MUDA office in Mysuru: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concerning the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The agency conducted an extensive search at the MUDA office, lasting nearly 30 hours. Security personnel stand guard during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office in connection with a money laundering case in Mysuru on Friday. (PTI)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, this operation started at 10 AM on Saturday and continued until 3 AM on Sunday. Prior to that, the ED spent 12.5 hours on Friday gathering information.

Searches were launched after the agency sent multiple communications to MUDA seeking answers to more than three dozen questions about land acquisition and allotment policies but did not get a "satisfactory" reply.

The probe follows a complaint from Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, alleging irregularities involving 14 alternative sites allocated to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, B M Parvathy, as compensation for land used without proper acquisition.

During the searches, ED officials questioned all long-serving MUDA staff, while MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan and Secretary Prasanna V.K., who has been in office for just over a month, cooperated with the investigation, the DH report added.

To ensure security during the searches, over 40 personnel from the CRPF and local police were deployed. Amid the political turmoil, Parvathy has returned all 14 sites to MUDA, which has only intensified the ongoing political slugfest surrounding the alleged scam. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday welcomed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raids in the MUDA site allotment case allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family.

The Opposition BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka asserted that it is necessary to uncover the "scam" and to bring out the truth. Leaders from the two parties slammed the ruling Congress for questioning the ED probe in the case, in which Siddaramaiah is an accused, asking whether a fair probe into the case was possible by the Lokayukta police that function under his government, PTI reported.

