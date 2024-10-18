'Fair probe not possible by Lokayukta': Karnataka BJP after ED raids MUDA office

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday welcomed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raids in the MUDA site allotment case allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family. The Opposition BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka asserted that it is necessary to uncover the MUDA "scam"

The Opposition BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka asserted that it is necessary to uncover the "scam" and to bring out the truth. Leaders from the two parties slammed the ruling Congress for questioning the ED probe in the case, in which Siddaramaiah is an accused, asking whether a fair probe into the case was possible by the Lokayukta police that function under his government, PTI reported.

The ED conducted searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) matter in which it has booked Siddaramaiah, his family members and others.

The MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations are being raided by the federal probe agency officials along with an escort of a central paramilitary force, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka denied suggestions of political motive behind the raids, noting that the complaint against the CM and others was not filed by his party.

"....it is said ₹3,000-4,000 crore illegality has happened, if that amount comes back, it will help the government. They (Congress) should welcome the raid and cooperate to ensure that the amount is recovered," he said, adding, those who question the ED probe should go to court.

"Why is Siddaramaiah waiting without going to court? Instead of questioning it in the court, they are saying ED doesn't have powers to probe the case. Do you (Cong govt) have the right -- You are forming SITs (Special Investigation Teams) in Karnataka every day (to probe cases involving opposition leaders)? Have we questioned you? We are saying -- probe the cases. Don't politicise probes," Ashoka said.

On September 30, the ED filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the CM and others taking cognisance of the FIR registered by the Lokayukta. The CM is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA. Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded that Siddaramaiah and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh (under whose department MUDA comes) should resign immediately and cooperate with the probe, "for the truth to come out."

"Those who shifted the files (linked to the case) in a helicopter (allegedly referring to Suresh), should also be subjected to investigation. The files have already been shifted, now ED and agencies are searching for files, they are unable to find them. Where are the files, why were they shifted? All these things should be inquired into," he said. If the Chief Minister doesn't quit, the ED should immediately arrest him, Narayanaswamy said.

Terming MUDA case as "worst scam" by usurping government land, Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said a fair probe in the case was not possible from Lokayukta police, who work under the state government. " Let's see what comes out from the ED probe." "There are court orders for a probe....the investigation has to be fair, how can Lokayukta officials, who are under you (CM), probe against you? Will truth come out from it?," he said, as he hit back at Congress for questioning the ED probe.

While questioning as to why the Chief Minister's family surrendered 14 sites if they were obtained legally, Kumaraswamy said they were returned as there was wrongdoing. "... if you had obtained them legally, why should you fear? returning of sites itself proves that there was fault," he said.

