Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Enforcement Directorate team conducts raids at MUDA office in Mysuru. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Oct 18, 2024 01:08 PM IST

According to the officials, no premises of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah or his family are being covered.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on Friday in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The case involves Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members, and others, according to news agency PTI.

the MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations are being raided by the federal probe agency.(X/PTI)
the MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations are being raided by the federal probe agency.(X/PTI)

According to the report, the MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations are being raided by the federal probe agency officials along with an escort of a central paramilitary force.

Watch video here:

No premises of the CM or his family are being covered, they said.

The federal agency few weeks back had filed a enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the CM and others taking cognisance of a recent Lokayukta FIR, the sources said.

The CM is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.

(Also Read: Fresh complaint filed in MUDA case alleging delays)

The CM had denied any wrongdoing by him or his family, saying the opposition was "scared" of him and had noted that it is the first such "political case" against him.

On Wednesday, Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman and close aide of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mari Gowda, submitted his resignation stating health issues.

"I have given my resignation to the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, the CM instructed me to resign, so I have resigned. My health is not good, so I resigned. MUDA investigation is ongoing. Let the investigation take place. The investigation will reveal the truth. There is no pressure on me. I resigned due to ill health. The CM has not put any pressure on me regarding the issue" Gowda said.

(Also Read: Cabinet to hold talks on MUDA’s future next week)

(With PTI inputs)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On