Enforcement Directorate team conducts raids at MUDA office in Mysuru. Watch

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on Friday in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The case involves Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members, and others, according to news agency PTI. the MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations are being raided by the federal probe agency.(X/PTI)

According to the report, the MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations are being raided by the federal probe agency officials along with an escort of a central paramilitary force.

No premises of the CM or his family are being covered, they said.

The federal agency few weeks back had filed a enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the CM and others taking cognisance of a recent Lokayukta FIR, the sources said.

The CM is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.

The CM had denied any wrongdoing by him or his family, saying the opposition was "scared" of him and had noted that it is the first such "political case" against him.

On Wednesday, Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman and close aide of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mari Gowda, submitted his resignation stating health issues.

"I have given my resignation to the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, the CM instructed me to resign, so I have resigned. My health is not good, so I resigned. MUDA investigation is ongoing. Let the investigation take place. The investigation will reveal the truth. There is no pressure on me. I resigned due to ill health. The CM has not put any pressure on me regarding the issue" Gowda said.

