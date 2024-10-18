Cabinet to hold talks on MUDA’s future next week

Uncertainty looms over the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) — the body which is at the centre of alleged irregularities in a land allocation involving Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his family — with a state minister saying MUDA’s future will be decided in the upcoming cabinet meeting scheduled for October 25. The cabinet will likely accept K Marigowda’s resignation on October 25. The official had submitted his resignation on Wednesday citing ‘ill health’ (File photo)

The minister, requesting anonymity, said the state government is preparing to dissolve the MUDA Board and appoint an administrative officer instead to manage the authority’s affairs. On Wednesday, MUDA chairman K Marigowda submitted his resignation to Karnataka urban development secretary Deepa Cholan, citing “ill health”.

“The cabinet is expected to formally accept Marigowda’s resignation on October 25. Only the cabinet has the authority to dissolve the Board, and once that occurs, powers will shift to the administrative officer,” the minister said.

As per the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act, 1987, in the absence of a nominated chairman, the deputy commissioner of Mysuru — currently G Lakshmikanth Reddy — should serve as the administrative officer.

However, it is unclear whether the government will adhere to this provision or assign another IAS officer to address the issues facing MUDA.

Meanwhile, Union minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy raised concerns about the ongoing investigation into MUDA case and alleged that Siddaramaiah was influencing the probe. “The court ordered a Lokayukta investigation into the MUDA case, but the inquiry is proceeding according to Siddaramaiah’s will,” Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru.

He clarified that he was not among the leaders who have been demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah. “Do you think he will step down? He won’t, and I am not demanding his resignation. Ultimately, it’s a legal issue, and the court will decide,” the JD(S) leader said.

The ruling Congress in Karnataka, and particularly chief minister Siddaramaiah, has come under massive political pressure over alleged irregularities in MUDA land allotment. Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi has returned the 14 sites allotted to her in lieu of a property to MUDA after the Lokayukta police registered a case against the chief minister, his wife and brother-in-law.

Meanwhile, Krishnaraja BJP MLA TS Srivatsa has urged chief minister Siddaramaiah to annul land allotments made by MUDA under the controversial 50:50 scheme. In a memorandum submitted to the CM on October 16, Srivatsa called for the cancellation of all alternative sites allocated between 2020 and 2024 and demanded the suspension of former MUDA Commissioners DB Natesh and GT Dinesh Kumar for misconduct.

Srivatsa highlighted four questionable land allocations: 55,261 sq. ft. to Abdul Wahid on February 28, 2023; 81,670 sq. ft. to M. Shanthamma on October 7, 2023; 36,753 sq. ft. to A. Papanna on June 12, 2024; and 98,206 sq. ft. to Nagaraju on June 15, 2024. He also requested that these properties be flagged as “controversial” in Sub-Registrar and EC records to prevent development, sale, or loans involving them.

Srivatsa pressed the government to act swiftly and implement the findings of a technical committee report to prevent further misuse of MUDA resources.