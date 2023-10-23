Swiggy delivery man goes extra mile to help stranded biker in Bengaluru, wins hearts

A Bengaluru resident's tale of being rescued by a Swiggy delivery executive at midnight when he ran out of fuel is winning hearts on the internet. The resident shared his ordeal on microblogging site X, where he said he was on his way back home when his bike stopped and he realised that he has run out of fuel.

The Bengaluru resident encountered a heart-warming moment, when a Swiggy delivery executive offered to help him as he was stranded with no fuel in his bike.

“So yesterday night late around 12ish, I was driving my bike back from a friends place in Koramangala to my place on Sarjapur Road. And that is when my bike stopped , I realised that the fuel indicator had malfunctioned and was showing me enough fuel is there, but in reality I was out of fuel. So I was stranded without fuel and the nearest petrol pump was 2.5 KM away. I started dragging my bike to the same but I was profusely sweating,” the resident, Shravan Tickoo, wrote.

He then encountered what became a heart-warming moment, when a Swiggy delivery executive stopped and asked him what was wrong, then offered to help him.

Sharing a photo of the executive, he said, "I explained him the entire scenario and he said “Bhaiya , I will take you there" and he started towing my bike using his Splendor :) I asked him , do you have a delivery to do now, he said yes but he said - it’s okay let me drop you to the Petrol pump. After towing me for 2.5KM , we reached the nearest petrol bunk to just see that it’s closed."

The delivery person then extended a helping hand once again, and towed the user's bike to another petrol bunk, which was three kilometres away. He even refused the ₹500 that the user offered back to him as thanks.

“He then dropped me to the nearest petrol bunk which fortunately was open and I filled my tank. I told him “Bhaiya, take this money - this is just my gratitude and not some amount, I am giving as a transaction”, the user continued, to which the executive said, “Today it is you, tomorrow it could be me. Like I helped you today, someone else will help me tomorrow.”

"This made my heart melt and made me realise, “That kindness still resides in the hearts of people of Bengaluru." In the midst of this commotion, where I was furiously sweating and tired, I asked his name but forgot to save it. But the lesson, I learnt yesterday is that next time whenever I was do an order for @Swiggy I will give a tip to each partner for sure. Those 5, 10 rupees may not mean something to you but for delivery folks, it may mean the world," he posted.

See the post here:

The thread has since then garnered nearly 12,000 views and over 130 likes. Social media users flooded the post with comments, with one saying, "The efforts of these people, who are always willing to go above and beyond for no apparent reason, are all that keep the world beautiful."

