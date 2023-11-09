Tejasvi Surya urges Karnataka DyCM for construction of skywalk, elevated corridor in Bengaluru

BJP MP for Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday said he held a meeting with Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and appealed to him on development issues in his constituency. He requested the senior Congress leader to construct a skywalk between the Banashankari metro station and the Banashankari BMTC terminal, and an elevated corridor from JP Nagar to Nayandahalli, among other works.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Surya shared a detailed message on his meeting with the DCM on micro-blogging site ‘X’, where he said he also spoke to the leader about the appointment of a full-time MD for BMRCL and K-RIDE and asked him to ensure the underground cabling of the 66 KV overhead EHT lines in Hosakerehalli.

“Met with the DyCM DK Shivakumar today and discussed important issues relating to Bengaluru city's infrastructure. Informed him that important positions of MDs of both K-RIDE and BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) have remained vacant for the last 5-6 months. The absence of full-time MDs as I've constantly been highlighting for a while now has hampered the ease of commute of citizens and inconvenience to commuters and officegoers of Bengaluru South,” Surya wrote in the post.

"Since 2019, I have been demanding the construction of skywalk between Banashankari Metro Station & Banashankari BMTC Bus Stations, which will facilitate multi-dimensional traffic. The blueprint for this project was prepared in 2019 itself, and I urged him to implement it at a speedy pace and he also promised to take quick action. Phase III of Namma Metro was approved by the State Government previously. However, a revised DPR is now pending submission to @MoHUA_India for Cabinet approval. Requested for early submission of the same so that the project would get approved and the work could commence forthwith," he added.

He also touched on the proposed underground tunnel network and said, “In Bangalore city, instead of the designated tunnel road construction, there is a need to give more emphasis to public transport, and the traffic congestion will be controlled if the railway line is constructed instead of the tunnel. I am convinced that the promotion of public transport traffic is the biggest solution to control the traffic congestion in Bangalore, which will benefit the commuters.”

“Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister has responded positively to all my requests and I will constantly keep following up on the same,” Surya concluded.

(With ANI inputs)

