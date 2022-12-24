Terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport likely to begin operations by mid-Jan: Report

The latest terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is likely to start operations by mid-January, said a report in the Times of India. Earlier, the new terminal was expected to begin operations by the end of this month but it got delayed. According to the report, 95% of the work has been finished and the management of Bengaluru airport is currently working to enhance the passenger experience. “Currently, our teams are conducting a drill to handle 5000 bags at a time in the new terminal. The work is the final phase and by mid of January, the operations will begin at terminal 2,” a senior official was quoted as saying by the publication.

A five-lane way is also being made ready for smoother vehicle arrivals and departures for pick up and drop of passengers at the airport. The report said Air Asia will be the first airline to begin its operations at terminal 2. International operations are expected to commence in April from the latest terminal.

The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly ₹13,000 crore, and it will have a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square metres. Another 4.41 lakh square metres will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal is expected to serve 25 million passengers a year. On November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the latest terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport.

