This is why there are QR codes stuck around Bengaluru's traffic signals

Bengaluru's local civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has launched a digital solution across the city to provide emergency medical services, specifically cardiac care, in the midst of traffic congestions, with QR (quick response) codes stamped at all traffic signals of the Karnataka capital.

The BBMP has worked alongside the Bengaluru City Traffic Police and Manipal Hospitals to use the technology to further medical care availability in the city.

When scanned, these codes will connect an affected person to an emergency number and be re-directed to ambulance services at a single click, the multi-speciality healthcare chain told news agency PTI.

The QR codes were launched on the occasion of World Heart Day last week to enable residents to keep a clear mind and seek help and directions in difficult situations. The idea is to provide help at the click of a button during emergencies when one does not have the presence of mind to remember numbers, the regional chief operating officer of Manipal Hospitals for Bengaluru Cluster, Mysuru and Salem, Deepak Venugopalan told the agency.

The hospital has also rolled out another QR code which directs people with guidance on how to perform CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and goes through the various steps involved in reviving a person. The hospital, in a statement, stressed on the importance of CPR in saving a life. Less than two per cent of India's population know how to perform CPR effectively, it added.

