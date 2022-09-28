State’s cardiac ailment detection programme has saved 6,144 lives

Mumbai: A year and half since its launch, the Maharashtra government’s program to diagnose heart disease quickly has saved 6,144 lives in the state, including more than 1,200 from Mumbai.

ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) detection program was launched to enable rapid diagnosis of heart disease along with timely treatment by a team of cardiologists at tertiary care facilities.

“The aim was to reduce the time taken for diagnosis and treatment, thus saving lives. The program covers diagnosis and cardiac treatment for thrombolysis, angioplasty and bypass etc under the government health schemes for eligible beneficiaries,” said Dr Padmaja Jogewar, joint director, non-communicable disease cell, Directorate of Health Services. “It has helped in early detection and timely treatment of heart conditions, which has saved many lives and improved quality of life as well.”

The STEMI Maharashtra Program was launched in 12 districts - Akola, Aurangabad, Jalna, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri, Solapur, Wardha and Thane. According to data available from the state health department, more than 250,000 ECGs have been conducted, of which 6,144 STEMIs were detected and treated.

The World Health Organisation estimates that 35% of these deaths occur in young adults. Recent reports suggest an increase in cardiovascular diseases in Maharashtra among men between the age group of 30 - 40 years and in women in the age group of 40 - 60 years.

Cardiologists in the city have witnessed a rise in heart ailments in the last few years. Dr Ganesh Kumar, head of cardiology, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai said they have seen an exponential rise in both heart attack and heart disease in young patients over the last decade.

“Some of the concerns for younger cardiovascular disease in younger age is excess consumption of calories, less sleep hours, extreme job stress and long work hours etc. Childhood obesity is a big concern and is responsible for early onset of disease,” said Dr Kumar. “The focus has to be on implementing preventive measures to bring down the heart ailments.”