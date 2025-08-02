This year's independence day flower show at Bengaluru's Lalbagh to honour Kittur’s legends: Report

The famed Lalbagh Botanical Garden will host its much-anticipated 218th Independence Day Flower Show from August 7 to August 18 this year. This year’s theme spotlights the Kittur Kingdom, with grand floral installations paying homage to Queen Kittur Rani Chennamma and her courageous general, Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna. The Lalbagh Flower Show, August 2024.(Photo: Aayushi Parekh/HT)

Visitors can look forward to a dazzling floral fort of Kittur, crafted with vibrant roses and chrysanthemums as the central spectacle inside the historic Glass House. Surrounding this are impressive models — a horse-mounted Chennamma, a standing Rayanna, and a recreation of Chennamma’s Samadhi Sthala (memorial). A segment of the fort will be designed as a vertical garden, situated near life-size Lavani dancer models, with another dramatic installation depicting Rayanna's execution by the British, The Hindu reported.

Sixty information boards will narrate Kittur’s saga, and eight large outdoor screens scattered across the gardens will broadcast documentaries, film clips, and rare photographs on the legacy of Chennamma and Rayanna, it noted.

Floral diversity

The show promises an explosion of colour with 100 flower varieties — ranging from classic roses and chrysanthemums to exotic dahlias (sourced from Ooty), orchids, bromeliads, and canna lilies. Floral artistry extends beyond displays, with a free Ikebana class for women and children on August 9.

Entry fees and timings

- Adults: ₹80 (weekdays), ₹100 (weekends)

- Students above 12: ₹30

- Uniformed school students: Free (on working days)

- Timings: Standard Lalbagh opening hours

Turnout and cost

A record 10–11 lakh visitors are anticipated at the flower show this year, potentially surpassing last year’s 9.07 lakh attendance. Last year’s show generated a revenue of ₹3.44 crore. However, the specific cost of setting up the 2025 show has not been disclosed yet.