Bengaluru's BMTC launches new weekly passes for ‘Vajra’ buses amid traffic woes: Report

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has rolled out a new travel pass initiative aimed at improving convenience for frequent commuters in a boost to public transport amid increasing traffic woes. Bengaluru's BMTC also announced a new bus route to improve connectivity in the city.

Starting Friday, travelers can now opt for a weekly pass dedicated exclusively to the Vajra bus fleet. Priced at ₹750, this pass grants users unlimited access to all Vajra, ordinary, and express BMTC buses. However, toll expenses are not included in this price, the Deccan Herald reported.

For those using Vajra express services, an additional ₹10 service charge is required, along with standard toll fees.

How to purchase this weekly pass?

Commuters interested in purchasing the pass can do so through the Tummoc mobile application, making the process straightforward and accessible.

It’s important to note that this weekly pass does not cover travel on Vayu Vajra (airport-bound buses) or any other special service operated by the BMTC, which remain outside the purview of the offer, the report noted.

BMTC expands network with brand new route

In a related development, the BMTC also announced the addition of a new non AC bus route to its existing network. The newly introduced Route - 600-A - establishes a direct connection between Banashankari and AECS Layout.

It covers key areas such as Kudlu Gate, Bommanahalli, BTM Layout, and Ragigudda. This route aims to enhance last-mile connectivity and ease daily travel through some of the city’s busiest zones. One bus has been allocated for this route, and it will complete a total of 10 trips daily, with five rides in each direction.