Sentence in Prajwal Revanna case can range from 10 years to life imprisonment, says prosecutor: Report

A special court in Karnataka has found Prajwal Revanna, former JD(S) leader and ex-MP, guilty of raping a domestic worker at his farmhouse in Holenarasipura. Former JDS leader Prajwal Revanna.(Reuters)

The case, which emerged last year after explicit videos reportedly filmed by Revanna were leaked just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, involved testimony from 26 witnesses. Prosecutor Ashok Nayak said the verdict reinforces that no one is above the law and that Revanna faces a sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison, news agency ANI reported. The court will announce the sentence on Saturday.

"...This happened 3-4 years ago, but she could not raise her voice due to her poverty... We examined 26 witnesses... Everyone is equal before the court; this is the message given by the court today... The punishment in the case can be from a minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment," Nayak said, as quoted by the agency.

Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was convicted in one of four sexual assault cases filed against him. After the explicit videos appeared online, Revanna fled to Germany and was arrested in May 2024 upon his return. His requests for bail were denied by both the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court.

Following the verdict, opposition leaders criticized both the BJP and JD(S) for not taking a stand against Revanna, while Karnataka officials emphasized the importance of the court’s decision.

Minister Priyank Kharge condemned the crime and questioned the BJP’s silence, given its social justice slogans. Prosecutor Nayak praised the thorough investigation by local authorities and noted that digital evidence was key in securing the conviction. The sentence will be declared soon.

(With inputs from ANI)