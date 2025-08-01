Prajwal Revanna convicted: A look back at the high-profile rape case that shook Karnataka

In a high-profile verdict delivered on Friday, a special court in Bengaluru convicted former Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna on charges of rape, bringing to a close a controversial and politically charged case that has gripped Karnataka for over a year. The conviction marks a major blow to Prajwal Revanna’s political career. FILE PHOTO

As the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and son of former minister HD Revanna, the conviction marks a major blow to Prajwal Revanna’s political career.

Here’s a look back at the events that led to the conviction.

The allegations

The case that culminated in Friday’s conviction was filed by a 47-year-old domestic worker, who accused Prajwal Revanna of repeated sexual assault. According to her testimony, the assaults occurred in 2021, during the COVID-19 lockdown, at two locations, the family’s farmhouse in Gannikada (Hassan) and their residence in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru.

The survivor alleged that Prajwal not only raped her on multiple occasions but also filmed the assaults on his mobile phone. She claimed she was threatened into silence, adding another layer of coercion to the case.

Following the filing of the complaint, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the CID took over the probe. A comprehensive 2,000-page chargesheet was filed, invoking 376(2)(k) and 376(2)(n) (rape by a person in authority and repeated rape), 354A, 354B, 354C (sexual harassment, assault, voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 66E of the Information Technology Act (privacy violations) of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution presented over 120 pieces of evidence, including forensic reports, electronic records, and witness testimony. Among them was the victim's saree, which tested positive for sperm cells, bolstering the prosecution’s case. The court examined 23 to 26 witnesses in total.

Conviction

The verdict was pronounced by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat at the Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru. Prajwal Revanna, who had maintained a low profile during the trial, reportedly broke down in court upon hearing the verdict, according to multiple reports.

The quantum of punishment will be announced on Saturday, August 2.

This case is one of four separate rape complaints pending against Prajwal Revanna. His legal troubles began in April 2024, when a massive scandal erupted during the Lok Sabha election season.

Multiple obscene videos, allegedly involving Revanna and several women, surfaced through pen drives and online circulation. The sheer volume, reportedly over 2,000 videos, sparked national outrage.

As the scandal broke, Revanna left India for Germany, allegedly on an official diplomatic passport. His sudden departure triggered Interpol alerts and political backlash, especially as both his JD(S) party membership was suspended and his family's influence came under public scrutiny.

In May 2024, after nearly a month abroad, Prajwal returned to India and was taken into custody.

Beyond the current conviction, three other cases involving different women remain under trial. Notably, the woman in the present case had previously gone missing, prompting allegations that she was being held by Revanna’s parents to prevent her from testifying. A separate kidnapping FIR was filed against HD Revanna and Bhavani Revanna, Prajwal’s parents.

