A day after the Karnataka government announced a hike in fuel prices in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the government's move. He said that even after the ₹3 hike in fuel charges per litre, the fuel price in Karnataka is still lesser than many states in the country. ‘To fund public transport’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends fuel price hike

After a row on fuel hikes in Karnataka post-Lok Sabha elections, Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP and alleged that it diverted its resources to other states. On social media platform X, Siddaramaiah said, “The Government of Karnataka has increased VAT on petrol to 29.84% and on diesel to 18.44%. Even after this hike, our state’s taxes on fuel remain lower than most South Indian states and similar economy-sized states like Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, the VAT on petrol is 25% plus ₹5.12 additional tax, and on diesel, it is 21%. Karnataka’s revised rates are still more affordable.”

Attacking the BJP, Siddaramaiah explained how the central government manipulated VAT adjustments in the past. “The then Double Engine BJP government collaborated to divert Karnataka's resources to other states. The state BJP govt kept reducing VAT on petrol and diesel while the Central govt increased its own taxes. This manipulation led to reduced revenue for Karnataka, while the Central government collected more for its coffers, cheating Kannadigas,” he added.

The chief minister further said that the revised fuel charges will help the state government fund essential public transport. He said, “Karnataka’s VAT adjustment ensures we can fund essential public services and development projects. The state remains committed to balanced and responsible governance.” Meanwhile, the opposition BJP announced they will protest across the state on Monday against the fuel hike in Karnataka.

Petrol and diesel prices in Karnataka

The price of petrol has surged by ₹3, bringing the rate in Bengaluru to ₹102.84 per litre, up from the previous rate of ₹99.84.

Similarly, the price of diesel has increased by ₹3.02, raising the cost per litre from ₹85.93 to ₹88.95