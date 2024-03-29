The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has notified revised toll prices on Bengaluru – Mysuru Expressway, starting from April 1. The commuters will now have to shell out extra money to travel on this fully access-controlled Expressway which was launched last year. The revised toll fee will be collected at the Kanimanike and Sheshagirihalli toll booths on the expressway. Toll prices to go up on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway from April 1. Details

According to the notification, cars, vans and jeeps travelling on Bengaluru – Nidaghatta section of the expressway will have to pay ₹170 for one trip and ₹255 for roundtrip, starting from April 1. Currently, the toll prices for the above vehicles on this stretch are ₹165 and ₹255 for single and round trips. Mini-buses, light commercial vehicles and light goods vehicles will have to pay ₹275 and ₹475 for single and round trips. Currently, the toll prices for the above vehicles on this stretch are ₹270 and ₹405 for single and round trips.

Heavy vehicles like trucks and two axle buses will have to pay ₹580 and ₹870 for single and round trips. Currently, the toll prices for the above vehicles on this stretch are ₹565 and ₹850 for single and round trips.

On the other stretch at Nidaghatta – Mysuru section of the Expressway, toll fee for cars, vans and jeeps will be increased to ₹160 for single trip and ₹240 for round trip.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March last year, the 119-km expressway was built for Rs. 8,408 crore. Of the total length, 52 km is a greenfield with five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion. This project includes11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges. The expressway also has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.