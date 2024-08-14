Top getaways around Bengaluru for this Independence day long weekend. Take your pick!

As the long weekend approaches amid Independence day and Varamahalakshmi festival before Saturday and Sunday, several exciting destinations near Bengaluru offer perfect escapes for adventure seekers, nature lovers, and those looking to unwind. Here are some of our top and all-time favourite picks: Long weekend getaways around Bengaluru: Whether you seek adventure, history, tranquillity, or nature, these destinations offer something for every traveller.(Sonika Agarwal on Unsplash)

Kabini: Located 205 km from Bengaluru, Kabini is a premier spot for wildlife enthusiasts. Famous for its safari tours, this green haven also includes nearby Bandipur and Nagarhole sanctuaries. Just be cautious around the elephants!

Gudibande Fort: About 100 km from the city, Gudibande Fort is a must-visit for history buffs and hikers alike. Travel blogger Musthaq Ahamad highlights the fort's panoramic views, encompassing hills, rivers, and quaint villages.

Horsley Hills: Situated 150 km away in Andhra Pradesh, Horsley Hills is ideal for a serene day trip. The scenic drive and picturesque landscapes make it a great choice for a relaxing getaway amidst rolling hills and lush greenery.

Gokarna: This temple town in Uttara Kannada, approximately 485 km from Bengaluru, offers a tranquil retreat with its pristine beaches and relaxed atmosphere. It’s a hotspot for solo travelers and backpackers, with the Murudeshwar temple being a notable attraction nearby.

Chikkamagaluru: A 240 km drive from Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru is a hill station surrounded by stunning mountains, waterfalls, and coffee plantations. It’s perfect for nature enthusiasts looking to escape into the lush greenery and serene environment. However, plan your visit with caution as heavy rain might have impaired roads.

Choose your destination based on your mood and interests for a memorable long weekend getaway!