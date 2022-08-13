'Treat for senses': What made S Jaishankar say this amid Bengaluru visit
Foreign minister S. Jaishankar was on Friday seen enjoying local delicacies during his Bengaluru visit. The union minister visited the city's famous VV Puran food street, also called ‘Thindi Beedi’. Prominent Youtuber and food blogger Kripal Amanna accompanied the minister and explained to him about the local food.
The minister took to social media and shared his experiences of tasting various dishes at VV Puram. “Toured Bengaluru’s famous V V Puram food street with popular food blogger Kripal Amanna. A real treat for the senses and a storehouse of the city’s culinary history. And a special opportunity to celebrate (sic)” he tweeted.
Kripal suggested various dishes at the food street and told the minister about the cultural history of the place and the food. “An absolute honour to spend an evening with our esteemed External Affairs Minister Shri @DrSJaishankar discussing most things food. Grateful to the universe that conspired to make this happen,(sic)” wrote the YouTuber.
The minister tasted local desserts like Holige, gudbud and tried some scrumptious ice-cream flavours. He also distributed the national flags to the shop owners as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
Karnataka minister Ashwathnarayan was present at VV Puram along with the union minister. In a tweet, he wrote “Good food and interesting conversation are eternal ways that can create memorable moments! Had a great time with the External Affairs Minister of India @DrSJaishankar avaru and Food Blogger @kripalamanna avaru at the famous VV Puram Food Street, Bengaluru. (sic)".
On Saturday, Union Minister Jaishankar participated in Tiranga rally which was held in the Karnataka capital.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media
A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.
