Tremors felt in Karnataka's Kalaburagi
Published on Jan 18, 2023 10:37 AM IST
Tremors were felt as an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
The earthquake occurred at 9.48 am today at a depth of 5 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 18-01-2023, 09:48:26 IST, Lat: 17.06 & Long: 77.18, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kalaburagi, Karnataka," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.
