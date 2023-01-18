Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Tremors felt in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Tremors felt in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 10:37 AM IST

Tremors were felt as an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 9.48 am today at a depth of 5 km. (REUTERS)((Image for representation))
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The earthquake occurred at 9.48 am today at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 18-01-2023, 09:48:26 IST, Lat: 17.06 & Long: 77.18, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kalaburagi, Karnataka," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
