3 of family held for killing teen over intercaste relationship

Tumakuru: The police have arrested three family members of a 17-year-old girl, including her father, for allegedly killing her for being in an intercaste relationship, officials familiar with the matter.

(Representational image)

According to the police, Nethravathi of Chikka Hedigehalli, Chelur village was allegedly murdered by her father, brother and uncle on June 10 in a suspected hate crime.

The police said, Nethravathi , was staying at a hostel in Shira town of Tumkur district, was studying in second PUC in a government college. It is said that she was in love with a final year B.Com student and wanted to marry the him. On Thursday last week, the two eloped. The student returned home on June 9. But her parents did not approve of the intercaste relationship.

Her father, brother and relative then allegedly strangled her to death on June 10 and informed everyone that she killed herself by consuming poison, police said and added that they even cremated the body without informing them.

The villagers suspected suicide and lodged a complaint with the local police station. Shira deputy SP Naveen Kumar, who summoned the parents and interrogated them based on the complaint, registered the case against parents.

“Shira police have registered a case against girl’s father Parashurama, uncle Tukarama and her brother Shivaraju under IPC section 302 (murder), 306 (provocation to suicide), 201 (destruction of evidence), Tumakuru superintendent of police Rahul Kumar told HT. He said that initially during interrogation the accused argued that she died by suicide as the family did not agree to the marriage. But upon thorough interrogation they confessed the crime. He said the family members were unaware about Nethravathi’s relationship and were shocked after hearing the news. They tried to convince her to cut ties with the man. When the girl did not give up, they strangled her to death . “We have produced the accused before the JMFC court which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

