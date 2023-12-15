Tusker found dead in Karnataka agricultural field, electrocution suspected

A tusker was found dead at an agricultural field in Hunsur Wildlife range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Thursday, in a suspected case of electrocution, forest department officials said. The carcass was found on Thursday morning. (Sourced)

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the pachyderm aged around 35-40 years came in contact with high tension wires attached to the fencing of the agricultural field near a hamlet in Hunsur range.

The body was found on Thursday morning, a senior forest official said.

"When our staff went to inspect the agricultural field where the elephant was found dead, they did not find any electric line there. However, as per our preliminary enquiry, it is suspected to be a case of electrocution. Post-mortem has been done and only after we receive the autopsy report, can we ascertain the exact cause of death. If electrocution is found to be the cause of death, then action will be taken as per law against the owner of the agricultural field", said Deputy Conservator of Forests and Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Harsha Kumar Chikkanaragund.

He said the forest department had repeatedly requested the villagers and farmers to not give electric supply to fencing but it is being observed that they have continued to do so during night hours despite patrolling.